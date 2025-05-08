One Call Stadium set to stage football match for Lashes Foundation and Angels United charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town's One Call Stadium is set to host a charity football match on Saturday, 17th May to raise money for local charity Lashes Foundation and bereavement support group Angels United (1pm kick-off).

Players from both charities will consist of parents and relatives who have experienced the tragic loss of a child.

All tickets are £5 – which you can book through Mansfield Town FC - and the money raised will be split between the two charities.

As part of a family-fun day at One Call Stadium, a kids’ penalty shoot-out will take place at half-time with prizes up for grabs.

Former Stags player and Clipstone CC president Lee Wilson, who set up the Lashes Foundation after the passing of his daughter, Evie, in 2021, told mansfieldtown.net: “Young, old, whatever age, we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to Mansfield Town Football Club for this eagerly-anticipated charity football match.

“Everyone playing on the day has, unfortunately, lost a child.

“The Lashes Foundation will continue to work for Evie to help people in our communities, just like Evie did.”

“Evie once came to me and said, ‘dad can I have an extra £2?’. I asked why, and Evie replied, ‘because there’s a girl that can’t afford sweets at the youth club’. That’s why Lashes has to help everyone.”

Manchester-based Angels United is a football club which formed in 2020 and aims to support families who have lost a baby or child at any age or stage of pregnancy.

“Playing Angels United will bring together people who have suffered shattering losses, but we must never forget the good that we can do,” Lee said.

“Mansfield & Ashfield is our strength, our community, our future and Lashes will always work hard to make things better.”

Co-founder of Angels United, Olly Monk, added: “We are not just a football team. We are a support group, a family, a lifeline – made up of people who know the pain of baby and child loss all too well.

“Since 2020, we’ve been breaking the silence around grief and offering something so many need: understanding, connection, and hope.”

“We call ourselves the football club you wish you weren’t part of – but for those who are, it’s a place of healing.”

“We come together on the pitch, not just to play, but to honour the babies and children we’ve lost. To talk, to cry, to remember – and to support each other one pass, one kick, one goal, one conversation at a time.”