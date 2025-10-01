On-trial free agent impressing but unlikely to win a Mansfield Town contract

Mansfield Town look unlikely to sign the trialist free agent they have training with them.

Stags have been rocked by a string of injuries and, with the transfer window now closed, have taken in the unnamed player just in case things worsen instead of improve.

But Clough believes if they can get through Saturday's trip to Reading with no further knocks, they look set to have next week's home game with Plymouth Argyle called off for international call-ups which will give injured players a clear two weeks to get fit and return.

“The player is still training with us, so we will see how things go in the next week or two and see how the injuries are,” said Clough.

“He has impressed, but he has just come in to keep fit and is very happy at the moment.

“He knows there are no promises of anything.

“He has done all right, but it is just when we have everyone fit again.

“It's the problem with all free agents. He's not done much training.

“So you spend four to six weeks on him and the others are getting fit again in that time anyway. So you are back at square one.”