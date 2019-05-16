10 former Stags leave their clubs

On the move - 10 former Mansfield Town players looking for new clubs

The 2018/19 season might not yet be entirely finished, but there are already a number of former Stags on the lookout for new clubs - and one hanging up their boots for good.

Retained lists are being confirmed up and down the country and here are the ex-Mansfield men seeking pastures new.

The 24-year-old winger signed a three year deal in May 2017 after a fee was paid to Hartlepool. But, after one start and loans at Shrewsbury, Notts County and Carlisle, he has been transfer-listed a year early.

1. NATHAN THOMAS (SHEFF UTD)

The 24-year-old winger signed a three year deal in May 2017 after a fee was paid to Hartlepool. But, after one start and loans at Shrewsbury, Notts County and Carlisle, he has been transfer-listed a year early.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The promising young Scottish defender, who played eight games for Stags two seasons back, joined Oldham on loan in January and had to wait until March for a debut from when he impressed in nine games.

2. ALEX IACOVITTI (FOREST)

The promising young Scottish defender, who played eight games for Stags two seasons back, joined Oldham on loan in January and had to wait until March for a debut from when he impressed in nine games.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The released former Stags skipper, 30, missed much of the season with a long-term injury, but returned to feature in both legs of the play-off semi-final defeat to Tranmere Rovers.

3. LEE COLLINS (FOREST GREEN)

The released former Stags skipper, 30, missed much of the season with a long-term injury, but returned to feature in both legs of the play-off semi-final defeat to Tranmere Rovers.
Getty
Buy a Photo
The Sutton-born defender, 33, played seven early games for QPR before a loan move to Luton in January where he only managed two sub outings, playing just seven minutes. He played 198 times for Stags between 2002 and 2008.

4. ALEX BAPTISTE (QPR)

The Sutton-born defender, 33, played seven early games for QPR before a loan move to Luton in January where he only managed two sub outings, playing just seven minutes. He played 198 times for Stags between 2002 and 2008.
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3