Omari Sterling-James again stakes claim for Mansfield Town start

Mansfield Town forward Omari Sterling-James yet again staked his claim for a rare League Two start this weekend with his fourth goal of the campaign in last night's Leasing.com Trophy exit at Port Vale.

The St Kitts & Nevis international forced penalties with his late strike after again impressing when coming on as a substitute and said: “It’s as close as I’ve been to a start all season to a start.

“I’ve got to keep going, it’s just when the manager wants to put me in.

“I’ve had games in and games out so I just want to find consistency and keep going.

“If I’m on the bench I’m not sulking, I’m just waiting for the go. As soon as he told me to get ready I knew what I had to do.”

On his goal, he added: “Once I’ve got the ball from Jacob Mellis out wide, I can see the defender back tracking and I’ve got him exactly where I want him.

“It’s just a case of whether I can get across him to find someone or hit the back of the net.

“I think that goal and the one against Everton are my favourites.”

That goal made it 2-2 and forced a penalty shoot-out which Stags lost and on the game overall, he said: “I think it was an even contest.

“We both had chances and we probably had the better chances.

“I think we’ve played alright, but we’ve just ran out of time.

“Unfortunately, in this cup there’s no extra time and it goes straight to penalties.”