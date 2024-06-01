'Ollie has been magnificent' - Nigel Clough dishes out the praise as midfielder swaps Mansfield Town for Swindon Town
The 31-year-old leaves One Call Stadium with the club’s very best wishes following a four-year stay which ended with promotion to League One last month.
He made 152 appearances for the Stags, scoring 15 goals.
Manager Nigel Clough said: “Ollie been magnificent for the club for the past four years.
“We had just exercised the option in Ollie’s contract and an enquiry from Swindon came out of the blue. It was an opportunity which Ollie wanted to explore and will enable him to move back closer to home. He has a baby on the way, so all-in-all it’s a personal decision and a chance to play some more football.
“He’s been a superb captain both on and off the pitch. Even last year when he didn’t have the armband, he had a great influence in the dressing room and on the field.
“Ollie leaves the club with our thanks and very best wishes. He has been a brilliant servant to the club.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.