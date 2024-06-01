Mansfield Town midfielder Ollie Clarke has departed the club for Swindon Town.

Midfielder Ollie Clarke has joined Swindon Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old leaves One Call Stadium with the club’s very best wishes following a four-year stay which ended with promotion to League One last month.

He made 152 appearances for the Stags, scoring 15 goals.

Manager Nigel Clough said: “Ollie been magnificent for the club for the past four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We had just exercised the option in Ollie’s contract and an enquiry from Swindon came out of the blue. It was an opportunity which Ollie wanted to explore and will enable him to move back closer to home. He has a baby on the way, so all-in-all it’s a personal decision and a chance to play some more football.

“He’s been a superb captain both on and off the pitch. Even last year when he didn’t have the armband, he had a great influence in the dressing room and on the field.