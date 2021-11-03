Ollerton wrap up emphatic derby win over Clipstone

Ollerton score. Pic by Andrew Sumner.

Ollerton shipped six unanswered goals in that defeat to Armthorpe last week and in truth, they could, and should, have got more than the four they managed against Clipstone, spurning chance after chance in a dominant display which saw Town ‘keeper Levi Owen largely untested throughout.

In front of a season high home crowd of 110, Ollerton got off to the perfect start. There were only a few minutes on the clock when they were awarded a free kick on the left-hand side. Ollie Grady stepped up and whipped the ball to the back post where Callam Atkinson was given space and time to head past Charlie Bryan.

Ollerton wanted a second and Gav King almost got it when he dragged a shot just wide of the goal after being fed by Grady on the edge of the area.

Ollerton come away with the ball.

In the 17th minute, Ollerton had a great chance to double their lead. Atkinson chipped a pass over the top of the Clipstone defence into the path of Joe Lumley who controlled the ball on his chest and volleyed into the side netting.

Ollerton then suffered a blow as they lost Lewis Murr to injury, replacing him with Sam Martin.

That didn’t change their momentum however as their chances continued. Atkinson broke the offside trap in the 21st minute and found himself through on goal but rather than trying his luck, he attempted to feed King and the pass was intercepted.

King was next up as Sam Geeves’ cross found him at the far post, but his looped header landed on top of the net.

Ollerton Town pile on the pressure throughout a rather one-sided derby day.

A minute later, Clipstone were let off the hook once again as Grady was played through on goal but poked a shot wide of the post.

Ollerton ‘keeper Levi Owen was near enough a bystander throughout the first half, and he saw his team go close once again in the 37th minute.

Geeves got in down the right and sent the ball across goal, a Clipstone defender could only turn it into the path of Atkinson, and he reacted well but could only send the ball wide of the goal.

Top ‘scorer Gav King would have fancied his chances of adding to his tally, but he spurned a good opportunity when his low strike was saved by the legs of Bryan.

Ollerton were forced into another change in the 41st minute when Joe Turner, who had started the game well, suffered a hamstring injury and was replaced by Joe Bayne.

It had been a controlled first half display by Ollerton, and they deserved to have the game put to bed, but the second goal was proving elusive, as Conor Green headed wide in the final seconds of the opening forty-five.

When the second half got underway, it followed the same pattern as the first with Ollerton dominant and piling pressure on the Clipstone goal. King curled the ball over the bar after being teed up by Lumley and two minutes later, a Grady corner was dropped by Bryan and King’s effort was blocked on the line.

Clipstone’s first chance of the game arrived in the 58th minute. A cross from the right found Jack Lowe who hooked the ball towards goal, but it was comfortably wide of the target.

Atkinson could have got his and Ollerton’s second just before the hour mark, but his shot was easy to save for Bryan.

In the 68th minute, a long ball forward by Brandon Shaw put King through and he got a firm shove in his back by the recovering defender but stayed on his feet and managed to lift the shot over Bryan, but the shot was off target and the referee ignored the Ollerton appeals for a foul.

With twenty minutes to go, Clipstone’s Dec Whitton was sent to the sin bin for dissent and that saw Ollerton up the pressure on the visitor’s goal.

King found space inside the area and after an accurate cross from the left, his diving header was saved by Bryan.

The more chances Ollerton missed, the more tense the game felt as one chance for Clipstone could have seen them steal a share of the points.

In the 77th minute, Ollerton were presented a golden opportunity to seal the win as Joe Bayne was fouled inside the area, leaving the referee with no choice but to point to the spot.

It was Bayne himself who stepped up and from 12 yards, he calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner for his first Ollerton goal.

A minute later, it was 3-0 and the game was well and truly put to bed. Conor Green’s cross made its way to King on the edge of the six-yard box.

The prolific goal scorer showed great composure and foot work to skip past Bryan and despite a defender on the line, he was able to stab the ball home.

The score line was now fitting of Ollerton’s dominance, but they kept pressing for a further goal.

With time running out, Ollerton were awarded a free kick on the edge of the box, but King’s effort went over the bar.

There were only seconds left on the clock but that was still enough time for Lumley to finally score his first Ollerton goal.