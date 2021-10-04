Ollerton Town stage brilliant fightback to stun Selby Town

It's now four wins in a row for Ollerton.

Steve Bodle’s side came into the game on the back of three clean sheets but a below-par opening 25 minutes saw them go two goals down.

Liam Flanagan acrobatically volleyed past Levi Owen in the fourth minute before George Slack’s attempted clearance ricocheted off the legs of Dan Davison and into the net with 21 minutes gone.

It looked like Selby could run away with things, but Ollerton settled well and responded with a goal of their own before the half hour mark.

Ollie Grady’s shot from the edge of the area deflected off a Selby defender and into the path of Ben Partridge who made no mistake.

Selby took that one goal advantage into the second half but ten minutes after the restart, they restored their two goal lead.

An Ollerton counter attack almost gave the hosts chance to draw level but just as it looked the Town might make a chance for themselves, Selby were able to recover the ball and that attack resulted in Calum Ward creating space inside the area and beating Owen with a low strike.

With 20 minutes to go, Selby were in a comfortable position, but that comfort didn’t last long as Ollerton scored again to begin an incredible turnaround. Visting ‘keeper Dylan Parkin could only direct Partridge’s fizzed ball into the path of Slack 15 yards out and he showed great composure to pick his spot.

From that point, an Ollerton third felt inevitable and it arrived in the 79th minute. Harry Holland’s neat pass found Jacques Etia out on the left flank and he charged into the area before unleashing an unstoppable shot which flew into the roof of the net.

It appeared like both teams would be forced to settle for a share of the points but there was to be one last piece of drama as Ollerton stole the win.