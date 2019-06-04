Ollerton Town appoint new assistant manager

Ollerton Town have appointed Lee Needham as the club's new assistant manager.

The former Harworth Colliery and Swallownest manager will alongside manager Dave Winter and fellow assistant Steve Bodle.

Needham enjoyed spells as a player at Staveley Miners Welfare and Maltby Main before going on to manage Alfreton Town U19's and Staveley Reserves.

He then took over at Swallownest, guiding them to the Sheffield & Hallamshire County Premier Division title.

His most recent spell came at Harworth Colliery where he won the Central Midlands North Division title and guided them to the Northern Counties East League.