Ollerton’s run of fine form comes to an end in Bradford

Taking an early lead proved to be a false dawn for Ollerton Town, whose run of fine form during September bit the dust away to Bradford outfit, Campion.

Ollerton went one up after only nine minutes when Ben Patridge was upended in the box, and captain Sam Stretton stepped up to send home goalkeeper Declan Lampton the wrong way from the penalty spot.

But promotion hopefuls Campion hit back to triumph 2-1 and leave Ollerton in 11th place in the 20-team table in Division One of the Toolstation Northern Counties East League.

The hosts responded well to going behind, forcing Levi Owen into a couple of smart saves, including one with his head, before bagging an equaliser in the 23rd minute.

The goal came when Leon Hurles-Brook got in behind the visitors’ defence and squared the ball for Omar Habeeb, who made no mistake at the back post.

Ten minutes later, Ollerton fashioned a terrific chance to regain the lead when Sean Dickinson, in the team for unavailable top scorer Conor Higginson, brought a smart save from Lampton at his near post.

Habeeb then went close at the other end before he had to leave the field, injured, in the moments leading up to half-time.

The second period started quietly, with few chances, but as the match entered the final 30 minutes, Campion almost took the lead when a free-kick from just outside the area by Hurles-Brook was brilliantly turned away by Owen.

They went even closer moments later because a corner found Tom Ponter whose header came back off the bar before Owen managed to grab the loose ball.

Ollerton replied with an opportunity of their own as Partridge was again brought down, this time inches from the box, and the resulting free-kick was bent over the wall by Lewis Murr, only to drift over the bar.

The game could have gone either way, but Campion snatched their winning goal nine minutes from time. A corner, hit to the front post, eluded everyone but cannoned off the leg of Brandon Shaw to Mohammed Qasim, who struck from close range.

It was a killer blow for Ollerton, who had more than matched the hosts. However, they refused to buckle and almost found a late equaliser when George Slack rose above everybody from a corner but couldn’t keep his effort down and headed over the bar.

This Saturday, Ollerton are at home to third-placed Winterton Rangers, of Scunthorpe.