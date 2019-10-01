Ollerton prove again they can compete with division’s best

Ollerton Town again proved they are capable of competing with the best in the Northern Coumnties East League’s First Division when holding Winterton Rangers to a 1-1 draw.

Scunthorpe outfit Winterton arrived in town as a top-three side, but mid-table Ollerton gave as good as they got and, with a little more luck in front of goal, they could have come away with a win.

Wuinterton had an early effort disallowed for a foul, but the hosts struck first in the 19th minute thanks to Ben Partridge.

Only moments earlier, Partridge had been denied by ‘keeper Nathan Popple, but he made no mistake this time when firing across goal into the bottom corner.

The goal gave Ollerton a boost, and they were the better side for the rest of the first half. Crosses from Lewis Bingham twice gave Conor Higginson headed chances, with the first flying over and the second skimming the bar. Bingham himself then went close to doubling the lead as he outpaced two defenders before unleashing a swerving shot that rattled the bar, with Popple beaten.

Ollerton lost skipper Sam Stretton to injury early in the second half, but continued to look dangerous, with more openings falling to Higginson and Partridge.

However, Winterton snatched an equaliser in the 64th minute when Bruno Holden turned and volleyed home a superb goal.

In response, Ollerton had two appeals for penalties turned down before the visitors had another strike disallowed, this time for offside.

The game ended with more pressure and more chances for Ollerton.