Ollerton Town celebrate a goal.

With less than ten games left in the league campaign, Bodle had challenged his men to get back on track and end the season positively, and he will be hoping Saturday's thrilling 5-3 victory over Armthorpe Welfare will help do just that as they endure a busy end-of-season run in.

It's no surprise that this game had plenty of goals, the reverse fixture saw six of them but they all went the way of Armthorpe and getting revenge will have made victory even sweeter for Ollerton.

The opening goal arrived on six minutes when Armthorpe's Adam Baskerville left Marcus Coombs with no chance.

Boss Stephen Bodle wants Ollerton Town to end the season on a high.

Ollerton responded well with Sam Stretton firing just wide, before Luke Francis, Conor Green and Joe Turner all going close.

They got their deserved equaliser on 26 minutes when George Slack pocked home after Connor Trueman failed to hold a Jake Squires free kick.

After drawing level, and having been the better of the two teams, Ollerton would have been hoping to kick on and take control of the game but instead, they fell behind once again just after the half hour mark. Jamie Austin beat Coombs to a free kick and was able to head the ball into the empty net.

In the 43rd minute, Ollerton struck back to draw level once again. The ball broke for Francis and from 20 yards out, he drilled a shot into the net, past the dive of Trueman.

Ollerton hit the back of the net.

But with the last kick of the first half, there was one more twist as Armthorpe went ahead for a third time through Noel Burdett.

The sixth goal of the game arrived in the 57th minute and would see the start of a wonderful Ollerton come back when Conor Green slotted home.

With just over fifteen minutes to go, a fourth goal for either side could have been massive and when Ollerton got it, they could feel themselves getting closer to that elusive victory.

It came courtesy of Jacques after he did well to work his way into a shooting position.

Another Ollerton goal would have made sure of the victory and Green sent a shot wide of the target after combining with Etia.

Armthorpe needed some inspiration to get back into the game but it didn't arrive through Jack Wilson who skewed a shot well wide with ten minutes to go.

It had been a game which had swung this way and that but when Ollerton got a fifth goal in the final five minutes, it looked once and for all like a winner had been decided.

Geeves slipped the ball down the right wing for Etia who in turn fed it inside for striker partner Francis, the former Worsbrough Bridge strike cutting inside his man before whipping a terrific effort past a stranded Trueman for his second of the game.