Ollerton cruise past Teversal

Gav King scored all five to move nearer to 100 goals for Ollerton Town.

In truth, Ollerton were nowhere near their best throughout the afternoon but still had enough to dominate proceedings, and the prolific talents of their talismanic striker saw them record a comfortable victory.

King set the tone for the rest of the game when he put Ollerton ahead in the third minute.

Teversal failed to properly clear a free kick and the ball was slipped down the right channel for centre back George Slack, and he fizzed a pass into the middle where King was waiting to fire first-time past Michael Ball in the Teversal net.

Ollerton and King were then denied by the linesman who chalked a goal out for offside but there was no ruling out his 32nd minute effort.

Conor Green’s cross was only headed out as far as King 20 yards out, and he hit a dipping strike which found the back of the net to finally double Ollerton’s advantage.

Two minutes later, things went from bad to worse for Teversal as they were reduced to ten men when Lee Naughton was shown a straight red card for a poor challenge on Joe Lumley.

On the hour mark, King sealed his hat-trick and wrapped up the three points for Ollerton. Sam Geeves knocked the ball to Conor Higginson who took one touch to return it to the full back.

The impressive teenager then slipped the ball through for King, who had made a run through the middle, and he calmly finished past Ball.

In September of last year, King scored five in Ollerton's 9-0 defeat of Barrow Town and he matched that feat with two goals in two minutes to make the margin of victory much more emphatic.

In the 84th minute, Joe Lumley’s pass found the centre forward on the right of the area and his low strike across goal nestled into the bottom corner.