The versatile Hawkins, who was rested last weekend, was expected to play an advanced role rather than his recent outings at centre half.

Jamie Murphy was back from injury to take a place on the bench, which was once again a man short.

But there was no return for top scorer Rhys Oates, who is trying to shake off a thigh strain.

Oli Hawkins - back in the Stags side to face Sutton today.

STAGS: Bishop, Hewitt, O'Toole, Rawson, Perch, Stirk, Quinn, Longstaff, Bowery, Hawkins, Akins. SUBS: Stech, Wallace, Law, Maris, Murphy, Johnson.