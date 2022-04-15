Oli Hawkins back for Mansfield Town against Sutton United – full team news
The Mansfield Town side to face promotion rivals Sutton United this afternoon showed just one change with injured defender Stephen McLaughlin replaced by Oli Hawkins.
The versatile Hawkins, who was rested last weekend, was expected to play an advanced role rather than his recent outings at centre half.
Jamie Murphy was back from injury to take a place on the bench, which was once again a man short.
But there was no return for top scorer Rhys Oates, who is trying to shake off a thigh strain.
STAGS: Bishop, Hewitt, O'Toole, Rawson, Perch, Stirk, Quinn, Longstaff, Bowery, Hawkins, Akins. SUBS: Stech, Wallace, Law, Maris, Murphy, Johnson.
SUTTON: Bouzanis, Kizzi, John, Goodliffe, Milsom, Ajiboye, Eastmond, Beautyman, Boldewijn, Bugiel, Olaofe. SUBS: House, Rowe, Wyatt, Davis, Wilson, Korboa, Bennett.REFEREE: Neil Hair.