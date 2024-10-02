'Old fashioned' dual striker policy working well for Mansfield Town
Summer signings, veteran and ex-Stag Lee Gregory and Newport County’s top scorer Will Evans are forging a useful alliance for the Stags so far this season and Clough said: “They are getting used to their partnership.
“It is quite rare in modern day football to have strike partnerships – people think it's quite antiquated as most people just play one up.
“But it does have its merits if you can get a partnership working together.”
Clough added: “They have now scored eight between them which is a goal a game between them, which is a great return.
“I hope they can stay fit.
"Then we have got Ben Waine coming on as well to cause problems for the last 15-20 minutes.
“He scored at Crawley, made the second goal on Saturday and has been very good every time he's come on the pitch.”
Clough continued: “It's not the traditional partnership of a big lad and little lad up top.
"They are both very good challenging in the air.
“Will has his energy and his legs.
"Lee is 35 now and uses his energy very economically and very intelligently.
“Just about every time we have gone in with the opposing managers after the game they have said to us that Lee Gregory is still a good player – and on Saturday (Northampton boss) Jon Brady said the same.
“You would not want to play against him if you were a centre half.
“Lee might have lost half a yard of pace and not go charging around like he did 10 years ago.
“But his nous and game intelligence is there for everybody to see.”
Gregory had to come off at Crawley with a tight hamstring after his early goal and is a doubt for the weekend.