Mansfield Town's promotion odds have shortened following their recent back-to-back away wins.

Mansfield Town picked up an impressive 2-0 win at Gillingham on Saturday to leave them well placed.

By Stephen Thirkill
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 3:58 pm

It leaves Stags seventh in a League Two table that is beginning to take shape.

Leaders Orient are now odds on following their fifth win in a row at the weekend.

Northampton Town, Bradford and Salford continue to look strong. Doncaster need to find their form again, while Barrow’s odds have understandably dramatically shortened.

Here’s how William Hill sees the automatic promotion race shaping up.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Mansfield Town news here

1. Rochdale

50/1

2. Hartlepool United

40/1

3. Colchester United

33/1

4. Harrogate Town

25/1

