O'Connor double earns Eastwood CFC FA Cup replay against Gresley Rovers

Eastwood CFC remained unbeaten after three games as they twice came from behind to force a midweek FA Cup replay after a 2-2 Extra Preliminary Round home draw with Gresley Rovers on Saturday.

The visitors proved tough opponents, twice taking the lead. But Eastwood showed resilience, with captain Aaron O’Connor scoring twice- his second deep into stoppage time – to snatch a dramatic draw.

Jude Ayetine gave Rovers a 13th minute lead, winning a one on one with the keeper after Eastwood had given the ball away.

But O’Connor’s deflected effort sailed over the keeper to level on 54 minutes.

A midfield battle between Eastwood's Aaron O'Connor and Gresley's Benjamin Bradshaw on Saturday. Photo by Eric Gregory.

It looked all over on 84 minutes as a long throw was bundled home by Liam Kavangh, but up popped O’Connor on 94 minutes to follow up after Phil Watt’s header had been saved from a long Terry Hawkridge throw.

Eastwood had begun the season with a 1-1 draw at home against Newark & Sherwood United in which Jake Wright was controversially shown a red card for an alleged deliberate handball, adjudged to have denied a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

Then in midweek the Red Badgers faced a tricky early-season away trip to Ashby Ivanhoe—a ground where they’ve historically struggled.

But this time, they delivered a commanding performance as goals from Hawkridge, Watt, and Jermaine Hollis secured a 3–1 victory.

Young goalkeeper Sam Tyler also played a crucial role, saving a penalty to preserve Eastwood’s lead and confidence.

This Saturday they head to Blackstones in league action after the midweek cup replay.

CRICKET: Kimberley Institute kept up their chase of Cuckney in second place with an eight wicket win over surprise packet of the season, promoted Clipstone, in the Nottinghamshire Premier League on Saturday.

Clipstone lost the toss and were put into bat, then bowled out for just 144 in 39.1 overs. Haider Ali Ehsan scored 30 and Shaun Levy 27 while Dom Brown claimed 3-23 in 8.1 overs.

Kimberley glided home in 23.5 overs to 148-2, Rob Sutton (57 not out) and Weightman (32 not out) clinching the win after Akhil Patel had earlier made 39.