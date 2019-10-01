Oakham United reunion

OAKHAM United FC held a reunion at The Fieldings, Huthwaite, which was well supported by former officials, players and invited guests.

The club, which was formed in 1969, was in existence until 1996.

The Acorns had their mostsuccessful period in the mid-90s, finishing twice as runners-up in the Central Midlands League, ironically becoming champions in 1995-96 — their last ever season.

With a move up the non-league pyramid virtually guaranteed, they were unable to meet the ground criteria set by the Northern Counties League.

An ambitious desire to move the club’s HQ to Huthwaite never materialised and the football club resigned from the Central Midlands Football League.

Their former ground is now the site of a B&Q store.