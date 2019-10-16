Now start to fear Mansfield Town, boss John Dempster warns League Two rivals

Mansfield Town manager John Dempster believes other clubs will now start to worry about the Stags after last weekend’s 6-1 demolition of Oldham Athletic completed the club’s first back-to-back wins since early April.

Stags followed the win at Grimsby by destroying nine-men Oldham and now head for high-flying Forest Green Rovers on Saturday with a new-found belief.

“Another win and we can move closer to those who were maybe looking over their shoulder and thinking they’re not in it – they’re dead and buried.

“Now there will be a few clubs thinking - here come Mansfield Town – and I think that’s the case.

“But we won’t rest on our laurels, we need to back Saturday’s win up this weekend at Forest Green.

Stags were 2-0 up when Oldham had two men sent off in the same 37th minute move as Stags went on to chalk up their biggest Football League win for 17 years.

“Even when Oldham had 11 men on the pitch we were dominating and Danny Rose had two good opportunities before we had even gone 2-0 up,” said Dempster.

“It was great to send the home fans away happy and I am sure everyone enjoyed their weekend.

“Now it’s back to the grindstone. We will be working hard this week as we know we have a very difficult challenge ahead of us at Forest Green on Saturday.

“It will be a nice scenario saying to players don’t get carried away as there have been times this season when we’ve had to pick the players up early in the week after a disappointing performance or result.

“So, to be able to guide them in the right direction and make sure they are in the right frame of mind for the challenge ahead is a great position to be in.

“The result on Saturday definitely installed more belief and confidence in the players.

“Sunday morning felt good. But that pressure is not going to go away because, as we climb the table, there will be pressure to be in the play-offs.

“If we carry on winning there will be pressure to be in the top three. So that pressure is not going anywhere.

“It’s a pressure I will embrace but one you enjoy more if you’re heading in the right direction and moving up the table, which I feel we are.

“It’s only one game but think Saturday’s result and performance was coming. The players performed the way they can.”