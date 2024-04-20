Now let’s finish second says Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough after win over Gillingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stags stayed in second place after today's comeback 2-1 win over Gillingham, which ended the visitors' play-off bid, and now head for Barrow next Saturday with Wrexham breathing down their necks.

“It was brilliant to get the three points today,” said Clough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have only lost three games at home this season and the Crawley defeat stands out.

Goal celebrations during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Gillingham FC at the One Call Stadium on Saturday 20 April 2024.Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“But the whole campaign has been outstanding and we now want to try to finish second by getting a result up at Barrow next week.

“That is four wins on the spin now and it's amazing how you can take it into next season.

“First half it was always going to be a bit flat today.

“The lads enjoyed Tuesday night's celebrations and some carried it over into Wednesday. So in training it was more about picking the most sober 11 rather than injuries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “We conceded a goal – we were a bit unlucky it came back off Aaron Lewis and he squeezed it in the near post past Christy Pym.

“But second half right from the start I thought we were very good indeed.

“We made the changes and once we got that equaliser I though we'd go on and win it.

“I thought we could have scored more on the break at the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The two goals were wonderful. It finished things off in style, not just in terms of the result but in the quality of the goals, which we have seen for much of the season as well.

“Stephen McLaughlin's strike has to be a Goal of the Season contender.