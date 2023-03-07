News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Supercomputer gives verdict on Nottingham Forest's survival chances as relegation battle with Everton, Leeds United, Leicester City, West Ham United, Bournemouth and Southampton hots up - in pictures

Nottingham Forest picked up another useful point at the weekend after a 2-2 draw with Everton.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Nottingham Forest are currently four points above the relegation zone after the 2-2 draw with Everton.
Nottingham Forest are currently four points above the relegation zone after the 2-2 draw with Everton.
Nottingham Forest are currently four points above the relegation zone after the 2-2 draw with Everton.

It leaves them four points above the drop zone as the Premier League relegation battle heads to a thrilling conclusion.

Just six points currently separate the bottom half of the table with three from nine teams fighting for survival.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here’s who the supercomputer thinks is heading to the Championship.

Qualify for Champions League: 99% Win league: 55%
Qualify for Champions League: 99% Win league: 55%
Qualify for Champions League: 99% Win league: 55%
Most Popular

Let us know where you think Forest will finish via our social media channels.

Qualify for Champions League: 99% Win league: 45%
Qualify for Champions League: 99% Win league: 45%
Qualify for Champions League: 99% Win league: 45%
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Qualify for Champions League: 74%
Qualify for Champions League: 74%
Qualify for Champions League: 74%
Qualify for Champions League: 43%
Qualify for Champions League: 43%
Qualify for Champions League: 43%
Qualify for Champions League: 28%
Qualify for Champions League: 28%
Qualify for Champions League: 28%
Qualify for Champions League: 24%
Qualify for Champions League: 24%
Qualify for Champions League: 24%
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Qualify for Champions League: 26%
Qualify for Champions League: 26%
Qualify for Champions League: 26%
Champions League qualification: 3%
Champions League qualification: 3%
Champions League qualification: 3%
Mid-table finish
Mid-table finish
Mid-table finish
Mid-table finish.
Mid-table finish.
Mid-table finish.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Mid-table finish.
Mid-table finish.
Mid-table finish.
Relegation chances: 8%
Relegation chances: 8%
Relegation chances: 8%
Relegation chances: 11%
Relegation chances: 11%
Relegation chances: 11%
Relegation chances: 14%
Relegation chances: 14%
Relegation chances: 14%
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Relegation chances: 13%
Relegation chances: 13%
Relegation chances: 13%
Relegation chances: 29%
Relegation chances: 29%
Relegation chances: 29%
Relegation chances: 41%
Relegation chances: 41%
Relegation chances: 41%
Relegation chances: 58%
Relegation chances: 58%
Relegation chances: 58%
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Relegation chances: 62%
Relegation chances: 62%
Relegation chances: 62%
Relegation chances: 64%
Relegation chances: 64%
Relegation chances: 64%
Nottingham ForestEvertonLeeds UnitedWest Ham UnitedLeicester CityBournemouthSouthamptonPremier League