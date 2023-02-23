In our latest retro picture gallery, we’re heading back to the 1960’s and 70’s and life at Nottingham Forest.

The pictures capture some of the famous faces to have played for Forest 60 years ago and also includes a picture of Brian Clough in his first days as Forest manager.

The pictures show you some of the fashions of the Swinging Sixties and even the players washing their own kit - how football has changed.

Take a look and enjoy your trip down memory lane.

You can send any retro pictures you would like to see published to [email protected]

1 . Training ground routine Nottingham Forest players in training on 14th January 1967. Photo: R. Viner.

2 . Spurs v Forest - February 1962 Jimmy Greaves in action against Jim Iley during a match at White Hart Lane on 10th February 1962. Photo: Evening Standard

3 . Hard times Nottingham Forest players and manager Johnny Carey are pictured doing their laundry at a launderette on 14th January 1967. Photo: R. Viner

4 . Tommy Cavanagh Tommy Cavanagh takes a training session on 14th January 1967. After retiring as a player he coached at Nottingham Forest from 1966 until 1972. Photo: R. Viner