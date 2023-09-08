News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Notts County v Mansfield Town kick-off time changed due to Sky Sports coverage

Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League Two encounter away to Notts County on Saturday 14 October will now kick-off at 12.30pm after being selected for live coverage on Sky Sports.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th Sep 2023, 10:32 BST- 1 min read
Notts County v Mansfield Town has a new kick-off time.

The match at Meadow Lane was originally scheduled to get underway at 3pm.

It will be the first Nottinghamshire Derby since 2019 following the Magpies’ promotion from the National League last season.

Ticket information will be announced in due course.

