Notts County v Mansfield Town kick-off time changed due to Sky Sports coverage
Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League Two encounter away to Notts County on Saturday 14 October will now kick-off at 12.30pm after being selected for live coverage on Sky Sports.
The match at Meadow Lane was originally scheduled to get underway at 3pm.
It will be the first Nottinghamshire Derby since 2019 following the Magpies’ promotion from the National League last season.
Ticket information will be announced in due course.