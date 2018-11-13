Notts County sack Harry Kewell after just ten weeks in charge

Harry Kewell has been sacked as head coach at Notts County.

The Australian, who only took over the role in September after the departure of Kevin Nolan, won just three of his 14 games in charge with the Magpies still hovering just above the League Two relegation zone.

The decision leaves Notts County owner Alan Hardy searching for his third manager of the season, with first team coach Steve Chettle having been put in temporary charge.

In a statement, Hardy said: "Harry’s passion and commitment as a coach is unquestionable.

“I enjoyed seeing first-hand his love for the job and it gives me absolutely no pleasure to take that away from him.

“Unfortunately, however, things quite simply were not working out for him here at Meadow Lane.

“Results have not been good enough and performance levels are a continuing concern. We see no reason to continue with something we don’t think can work.

“Harry leaves with our best wishes for the future and our search for a new manager begins immediately.

"We hope to make an appointment before Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two match at home to Cheltenham Town.”