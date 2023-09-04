News you can trust since 1952
Nottingham Forest are tipped by SkyBet to have what it takes to avoid relegation.

Where Nottingham Forest are predicted to finish Premier League season after brilliant win at Chelsea and where Crystal Palace, Brentford, West Ham United, Everton and Sheffield United are tipped to finish - picture gallery

Nottingham Forest have enjoyed a decent start to their Premier League campaign.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 4th Sep 2023, 11:12 BST

A fine win at Chelsea at the weekend leaves Forest ninth in the table and full of optimism that they will beat the drop once again.

Forest face Burnley on Monday before a daunting tip to Man City follows.

And bookmakers SkyBet is expecting Forest to have enough to stay clear of danger this season.

Here are where Forest are expected to finish – along with every other Premier League side. Finishing positions are based on each side’s odds of winning the league.

