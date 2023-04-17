News you can trust since 1952
Nottingham Forest are in the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference after defeat to Manchester United.

Two points to decide Nottingham Forest's fate as battle with Southampton, Leicester City, Everton as Leeds United reaches gripping finale - plus Manchester City now expected to pip Arsenal to the title, picture gallery

Nottingham Forest remain in the Premier League drop zone on goal difference after their 2-0 reversal to Manchester United.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Mar 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 12:37 BST

Every point is going to be crucial in the closing seven games as Forest look to overtake Everton or Leeds.

A small gap has now opened up above those two teams with West Ham four points and Bournemouth six points above Forest.

It’s going to be a big ask getting anything from their next game – a trip to Anfield.

Games against Brighton and Brentford follow before a huge home six-pointer against Southampton.

Here’s who the supercomputer thinks is heading to the Championship.

Let us know where you think Forest will finish via our social media channels.

Qualify for Champions League: 99%+ Win league: 66%

1. Man City - 88pts (+62)

Qualify for Champions League: 99%+ Win league: 66% Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Qualify for Champions League: 99% Win league: 34%

2. Arsenal - 87pts (+48)

Qualify for Champions League: 99% Win league: 34% Photo: Shaun Botterill

Qualify for Champions League: 88%

3. Man United - 73pts (+13)

Qualify for Champions League: 88% Photo: David Rogers

Qualify for Champions League: 74%

4. Newcastle United - 70pts (+28)

Qualify for Champions League: 74% Photo: Laurence Griffiths

