Chris Wood and Nuno Espirito Santo embrace during Nottingham Forest's 7-0 win.

Delighted Nuno Santo hailed the desire of his Nottingham Forest players following their crushing 7-0 win against Brighton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On-song Forest raced into a 3-0 half time lead with the visitors unable to match the intensity of the Champions League chasers.

And the ruthless hosts turned the screw further after the break as they went on to record their biggest ever win in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were looking for a response to last week, (5-0 defeat at Bournemouth),” he said. “It was our responsibility to do much better and this was beyond our expectations.

“All the team were ruthless in their desire, they wanted to show their talent. “It is important to continue and sustain our levels.

“We have been on both sides of the results over the last two weeks. These are not normal results in the Premier League. We have a low and a high, I would prefer for things to be more stable.

“Going forward was really nice to see. We prepare for games as best as we can and after that there are so many circumstances that can change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were lucky when they hit the bar and didn’t score the one-on-one, they are moments that can change games.

“After that we were ruthless. The intensity of our play was totally different today. It has been a fantastic day but not every day will be like today.”

Forest hit the front with their first real attack after Lewis Dunk turned Morgan Gibbs-White dangerous cross into his own net 12 minutes in.

The lead was doubled when Gibbs-White rocketed a header in Anthony Elanga’s inswinging corner on 25 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Wood headed home Elanga’s perfect cross from close range seven minutes later to put Forest in complete charge.

The Kiwi star bagged his brace with another poacher’s goal after Elanga’s bursting run and pin-point cross on 64 minutes.

The memorable hat-trick was expertly completed from the spot on 69 minutes after Dunk had tugged down Morgan-White from a corner.

It also saw Wood record his highest-ever tally in a Premier League season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wiliams smashed home a sixth following a goal-mouth scramble with a minute to go.

And it got even better seconds later when Silva capped a confident subs appearance with a well-taken finish in stoppage time.