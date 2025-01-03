Forest impressed on the pitch with a run to the FA Cup semi-finals and Conference League qualification.

Here we take a look at some of the fans who have sold out the City Ground week in week out along the way

Images include fans being loud and proud during Premier League games against Brighton, Wolves, AFC Bournemouth, Southampton and Aston Villa – amongst others.

Take a look and see if you or any of your friends are included.

1 . Forest fans sing during the match between Forest and Manchester City at The City Ground. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Forest v Man City A fan of Nottingham Forest holds up a scarf which reads "Stuart Pearce MBE - Forest Legend" and "Pyscho Pearce", after former Manchester City and Nottingham Forest player Stuart Pearce during the Premier League match between Forest and Manchester City FC at the City Ground on March 08, 2025. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Forest v Man City Forest fans head to the game against Man City Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales