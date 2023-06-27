News you can trust since 1952
Nottingham Forest's most expensive season-ticket costs £660.Nottingham Forest's most expensive season-ticket costs £660.
Nottingham Forest's most expensive season-ticket costs £660.

Revealed: The most expensive season-tickets in the Premier League and how Nottingham Forest compare to Manchester City, Arsenal, Spurs, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea - picture gallery

Watching Premier League football is no cheap business these days.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Jun 2023, 05:52 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 05:58 BST

Former Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi once famously said how fans would be coming to games for free with tv revenues funding it.

But that’s certainly not the case these days with some Premier League season tickets costing four figures, or the equivalent of more than £100 a game.

Only four Teams (Brentford, Sheffield United, Tottenham and Chelsea) haven't increased prices from 2022/2023.

Here we take a look around the league to see who offers the best deals. The figures are based on each club’s most expensive season-ticket, with information provided by the Seat Compare website.

Let us know what you think about the prices via our social media channels.

£2,999.90

1. Fulham

£2,999.90 Photo: Clive Rose

£2,015.00

2. Tottenham Hotspur

£2,015.00 Photo: Alex Pantling

£1,895.50

3. Arsenal

£1,895.50 Photo: Shaun Botterill

£1,300

4. Man City

£1,300 Photo: Laurence Griffiths

