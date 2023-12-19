19 retro Nottingham Forest pictures from the 60s and 70s every fan needs to see
Photos include Brian Clough, players washing their kit, iconic past players and historic team pics
Headlines about Nottingham Forest are abuzz today with the club poised to axe its current manager Steve Cooper. Nuno Espírito Santo is in line to take over the Tricky Trees.
Forest is currently 17th in the Premier League, five points above the relegation zone, after one win in 13 matches. So with all eyes in the football community on our club, we've decided to take a trip down memory lane and dig out some old school photos of Forest.
The pictures capture some of the famous faces to have played for Forest 60 years ago and also includes a picture of Brian Clough in his first days as Forest manager.
The pictures show you some of the fashions of the Swinging Sixties and even the players washing their own kit - how football has changed.
You can send any retro pictures you would like to see published to [email protected]