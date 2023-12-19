Headlines about Nottingham Forest are abuzz today with the club poised to axe its current manager Steve Cooper. Nuno Espírito Santo is in line to take over the Tricky Trees.

Forest is currently 17th in the Premier League, five points above the relegation zone, after one win in 13 matches. So with all eyes in the football community on our club, we've decided to take a trip down memory lane and dig out some old school photos of Forest.

The pictures capture some of the famous faces to have played for Forest 60 years ago and also includes a picture of Brian Clough in his first days as Forest manager.

The pictures show you some of the fashions of the Swinging Sixties and even the players washing their own kit - how football has changed.

You can send any retro pictures you would like to see published to [email protected]

1 . Spurs v Forest - February 1962 Jimmy Greaves in action against Jim Iley during a match at White Hart Lane on 10th February 1962. Photo: Evening Standard Photo Sales

2 . Hard times Nottingham Forest players and manager Johnny Carey are pictured doing their laundry at a launderette on 14th January 1967. Photo: R. Viner Photo Sales

3 . Tommy Cavanagh Tommy Cavanagh takes a training session on 14th January 1967. After retiring as a player he coached at Nottingham Forest from 1966 until 1972. Photo: R. Viner Photo Sales