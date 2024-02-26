News you can trust since 1952
Nottingham Forest are currently four poiints above the relegation zone.Nottingham Forest are currently four poiints above the relegation zone.
Predicted final Premier League table after defeat for Nottingham Forest, wins for Arsenal, Manchester City and another useful point for Everton

Nottingham Forest slipped to a 4-2 defeat at Aston Villa to increase their relegation fears.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 12th Oct 2023, 10:39 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 10:22 GMT

Defeat leaves Forest four points above the drop zone and looking over their shoulders.

But do Forest have enough to survive a heart-breaking relegation? Here a supercomputer - commissioned by Genting Casino – has given it’s verdict on how the final Premier League table will look.

A team of data specialists have created a series of code which, when fed crucial variables such as historical data, current trends and latest news from the Premier League, helps form the SuperComputer - an algorithm which can predict Premier League results.

After running the simulation 1,000 times to ensure accuracy and anomalous results are accounted for, the SuperComputer has predicted Liverpool will WIN the Premier League by a single point ahead of Manchester City and deny them a fourth title in a row.

87pts (+51)

1. Liverpool

87pts (+51) Photo: Steve Bardens

86pts (+47)

2. Manchester City

86pts (+47) Photo: David Price

82pts (+46)

3. Arsenal

82pts (+46) Photo: David Price

70pts (+21)

4. Aston Villa

70pts (+21) Photo: Jan Kruger

