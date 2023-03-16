News you can trust since 1952
Nottingham Forest are currently two points above the relegation zone, with data experts predicting their fate will be decided by goal difference.

Nottingham Forest's relegation fight to be decided on goal difference as relegation battle with Everton, Leeds United, Leicester City, West Ham United, Bournemouth and Southampton hots up - picture gallery

It’s been a tough run for Nottingham Forest, with just two points from the last five games.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 16th Mar 2023, 10:27 GMT

But such is life for Premier League strugglers, with points always hard to come by.

Forest remain outside the drop zone with 12 games to go in a survival fight which sees just five points currently separate Crystal Palace in 12th from Southampton in 20th.

Forest have back-to-back home games against Newcastle United and Wolves, before a crunch six-pointer at Leeds United.

Here’s who the supercomputer thinks is heading to the Championship.

Let us know where you think Forest will finish via our social media channels.

Qualify for Champions League: 99% Win league: 54%

1. Arsenal - 87pts (+46)

Qualify for Champions League: 99% Win league: 54% Photo: Shaun Botterill

Qualify for Champions League: 99% Win league: 46%

2. Man City - 85pts (+57)

Qualify for Champions League: 99% Win league: 46% Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Qualify for Champions League: 74%

3. Man United - 71pts (+12)

Qualify for Champions League: 74% Photo: David Rogers

Qualify for Champions League: 33%

4. Newcastle United - 65pts (+23)

Qualify for Champions League: 33% Photo: Laurence Griffiths

