Nottingham Forest finished seventh in last year's Premier League

Forest will begin the 2025/26 Premier League season against Brentford at The City Ground.

They then face Crystal Palace away before ending the opening month of the season at home to West Ham United.

Forest face a busy December but one with a run of winnable games, with fixtures against Wolves, Spurs, Fulham and two games against Evertpn.

The season ends with games at Man City (March 4), Fulham (March 14) and a final day fixture away at Spurs.

The opening day of the 2025-26 season is Saturday, 16 August. In previous years, the curtain-raiser has been moved to the Friday night.

The season will consist of 33 weekends and five midweek rounds of fixtures, with the final round of fixtures on Sunday, 24 May 2026.

Forest are looking to improve on last season’s seventh place finish, which saw them take their fight for a Champions League place into the final game of the season.

