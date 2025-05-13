Nottingham Forest striker has urgent surgery after picking up injury in draw with Leicester City

Taiwo Awoniyi receives medical treatment during the Premier League match between Forest and Leicester.

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has had "urgent" surgery on an abdominal injury picked up the weekend draw with Leicester.

Awoniyi collided into the post after he attempted to turn home a cross in the closing minutes of the 2-2 draw.

A Forest statement said: "The club can confirm Taiwo Awoniyi has undergone urgent surgery following an abdominal injury sustained during Sunday's match against Leicester City.

"Everyone at Nottingham Forest sends their best wishes to Taiwo. The club will provide further updates when appropriate."

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis indicated in an Instagram, that his controversial ecision to march on to the pitch at the full-time whistle had been in part due to his view on how the injury suffered by Awoniyi had been handled.

"Everybody - coaching staff, players, supporters and including myself - we were frustrated around the injury of Taiwo and the medical staff's misjudgement on Taiwo's ability to continue the game," Marinakis said.

"This is natural, this is a demonstration of the passion we feel for our club."

Awoniyi, who joined Forest from Union Berlin in June 2022, had only been on the pitch for five minutes having come on as a late substitute.

The draw meant Forest are now without a win in their last four ahead of the trip to West Ham on Sunday.