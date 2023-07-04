Nottingham Forest’s squad is said to be worth £266.95m.

That is according to industry website www.transfermarkt.co.uk which claims the squad value has actually decreased by 1.5 per cent.

It pales into insignificance compared to the suggested value of Champions League winners Man City, valued at a whopping £1.02bn.

But how does the value of the Forest squad compare to the teams that are around them in the table?

Here is the suggested value of each Premier League squad.

Give us your thoughts on the current state of the transfer market via our social media channels.

1 . Manchester City £1.02bn (+12.8%) Photo: FRANCK FIFE Photo Sales

2 . Arsenal £940m (+17%) Photo: David Price Photo Sales

3 . Chelsea £816.96m (-6.4%) Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales

4 . Liverpool £728.63m (-3.4%) Photo: Charlie Crowhurst Photo Sales