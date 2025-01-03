Nottingham Forest fans during the 3rd round FA Cup tie between Nottingham Forest and Leicester City at City Ground on January 7, 201Nottingham Forest fans during the 3rd round FA Cup tie between Nottingham Forest and Leicester City at City Ground on January 7, 201
Here's 37 pictures of Nottingham Forest fans supporting their side down the years - see who you know

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 12:26 GMT
This Nottingham Forest gallery takes a look at the club’s brilliant fans.

We’ve dug deep to bring you these excellent pictures of the fans backing Forest.

There’s fans enjoying games against Brighton, Wolves, AFC Bournemouth, a fancy dress day at Burnley and much more.

Take a look and see if you or any of your friends are included.

Forest fans wear green Brian Clough jumpers to mark 10 years since his death during the Capital One Cup third round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest at White Hart Lane on September 24, 2014.

1. Brian Clough tribute

Forest fans wear green Brian Clough jumpers to mark 10 years since his death during the Capital One Cup third round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest at White Hart Lane on September 24, 2014. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Nottingham Forest fans during the 3rd round FA Cup tie between Nottingham Forest and Leicester City at City Ground on January 7, 201

2. Forest v Leicester

Nottingham Forest fans during the 3rd round FA Cup tie between Nottingham Forest and Leicester City at City Ground on January 7, 201 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Nottinham Forest fans celebrate after their victory during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough on August 30, 2014.

3. Sheff Wed v Forest

Nottinham Forest fans celebrate after their victory during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough on August 30, 2014. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Forest fans don Robin Hood style hats during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on January 28, 2007.

4. Chelsea v Forest

Forest fans don Robin Hood style hats during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on January 28, 2007. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
