Here's 25 stirring pictures of Nottingham Forest fans supporting their side in the Premier League, including a fancy dress day against Burnley

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:32 GMT
Updated 9th Oct 2024, 17:09 GMT
This Nottingham Forest gallery takes a look at the club’s brilliant fans.

We’ve dug deep to bring you 25 excellent pictures of the fans backing Forest back in the Premier League.

There’s fans enjoying games against Brighton, Wolves, AFC Bournemouth, a fancy dress day at Burnley and much more.

Take a look and see if you or any of your friends are included.

Nottingham Forest fans at the game with Brighton on 22 September.

1. Brighton v Forest

Nottingham Forest fans at the game with Brighton on 22 September. Photo: Getty Images

Nottingham Forest fans at the game with Brighton on 22 September.

2. Brighton v Forest

Nottingham Forest fans at the game with Brighton on 22 September. Photo: Getty Images

Nottingham Forest fans at the game with Brighton on 22 September.

3. Brighton v Forest

Nottingham Forest fans at the game with Brighton on 22 September. Photo: Getty Images

Forest fans at the game with Wolves in August 2024.

4. Forest v Wolves

Forest fans at the game with Wolves in August 2024. Photo: Getty Images

