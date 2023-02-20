Queen Elizabeth II presents the FA Cup trophy to the captain of Nottingham Forest, Jack Burkitt, after their 2-1 victory over Luton Town in the FA Cup final at Wembley on 4th May 1959.placeholder image
Here's 25 iconic retro pictures from the Nottingham Forest of yesteryear

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 20th Feb 2023, 16:44 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 14:44 BST
In our latest retro gallery, we’re bringing you some brilliant historic pictures from down the years at Nottingham Forest.

The pictures capture a forgotten era for football, and life in general, with an emphasis on the 1950s to the 1970s.

They show Forest lifting the FA Cup in 1959, team line-ups during the 1960s, Jimmy Greaves in action against Forest for Spurs and Brian Clough celebrating victory after his first game in charge of the club.

The pictures also include a team photo from 140 seasons ago, Forest v Spurs on New Year’s Day 1923 and an FA Cup replay against Chelsea back in 1934.

Take a look and enjoy your trip down memory lane.

You can send any retro pictures you would like to see published to [email protected]

Nottingham Forest are pictured after they won the Notts senior cup. Back (left to right): T Danks, CJ Caburn, SW Widdowson, Tinsley Lindley. Centre: H Billyfield, T Hancock, F Fox, A Ward. Seated: S Norman, JE Leighton, FW Beardsley, G Unwin. Forest also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup in 1885.

1. Nottingham Forest - 1884/1885

Nottingham Forest are pictured after they won the Notts senior cup. Back (left to right): T Danks, CJ Caburn, SW Widdowson, Tinsley Lindley. Centre: H Billyfield, T Hancock, F Fox, A Ward. Seated: S Norman, JE Leighton, FW Beardsley, G Unwin. Forest also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup in 1885. Photo: Heritage Images/Getty Images

Players compete for the ball in the goal area as Nottingham Forest play Tottenham Hotspur on 1st November 1923.

2. Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

Players compete for the ball in the goal area as Nottingham Forest play Tottenham Hotspur on 1st November 1923. Photo: Getty Images

A mounted policeman amongst the crowd overflowing onto the pitch for Nottingham Forest's FA Cup tie replay against Chelsea at the City Ground on 31st January 1934.

3. Forest's v Chelsea in 1934

A mounted policeman amongst the crowd overflowing onto the pitch for Nottingham Forest's FA Cup tie replay against Chelsea at the City Ground on 31st January 1934. Photo: Getty Images : f

Queen Elizabeth II presents the FA Cup trophy to the captain of Nottingham Forest, Jack Burkitt, after their 2-1 victory over Luton Town in the FA Cup final at Wembley on 4th May 1959.

4. Forest win the FA Cup

Queen Elizabeth II presents the FA Cup trophy to the captain of Nottingham Forest, Jack Burkitt, after their 2-1 victory over Luton Town in the FA Cup final at Wembley on 4th May 1959. Photo: Getty Images

