The pictures capture a forgotten era for football, and life in general, with an emphasis on the 1950s to the 1970s.

They show Forest lifting the FA Cup in 1959, team line-ups during the 1960s, Jimmy Greaves in action against Forest for Spurs and Brian Clough celebrating victory after his first game in charge of the club.

The pictures also include a team photo from 140 seasons ago, Forest v Spurs on New Year’s Day 1923 and an FA Cup replay against Chelsea back in 1934.

Take a look and enjoy your trip down memory lane.

You can send any retro pictures you would like to see published to [email protected]

1 . Nottingham Forest - 1884/1885 Nottingham Forest are pictured after they won the Notts senior cup. Back (left to right): T Danks, CJ Caburn, SW Widdowson, Tinsley Lindley. Centre: H Billyfield, T Hancock, F Fox, A Ward. Seated: S Norman, JE Leighton, FW Beardsley, G Unwin. Forest also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup in 1885. Photo: Heritage Images/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Forest v Tottenham Hotspur Players compete for the ball in the goal area as Nottingham Forest play Tottenham Hotspur on 1st November 1923. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Forest's v Chelsea in 1934 A mounted policeman amongst the crowd overflowing onto the pitch for Nottingham Forest's FA Cup tie replay against Chelsea at the City Ground on 31st January 1934. Photo: Getty Images : f Photo Sales