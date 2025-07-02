Nottingham Forest youngster Kyle McAdam ready to take his career to the next level on Mansfield Town loan

Nottingham Forest youngster Kyle McAdam can't wait to get his first taste of regular senior football on his year-long loan at Mansfield Town.

The left-sided player, 20, has been impressed by everything he has seen so far with the Stags and believes Mansfield can help take his career to the next level.

“I am delighted to be here – it is a great club with great facilities for a League One Club. I could not have wished for a better club to be at to be honest,” he said.

“I have heard great things about the place and the players seem really nice. I can't wait to get started.

Kyle McAdam in Nottingham Forest action. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

“I heard about this move after the final game of my season.

“I know they had been keeping an eye on me for about six months and they came knocking after my last game.”

McAdam recently captained Forest's Premier League Two side to victory in the Premier League International Trophy.

“I started in the U7s at Forest and have been there the whole time,” he said.

“This is my first loan at 20 years old, so I am ready for the next chapter and a new challenge.

“Obviously there have been Forest players that have come here before and ended up doing well which I also took into consideration – their pathway and how Mansfield have helped their careers. It is a good opportunity to come here.

“I know Mansfield are building and looking to challenge this year.”

On winning silverware he added: “It was good – a different type of football – international football.

“But it's good to win things – that's what you want to do.

“It was a good challenge to get over the line and win a trophy.”

McAdam has played in Forest's senior side in Vertu EFL Trophy action and said: “As an Academy player the way you get the most experience is in the EFL Trophy. It is a real stepping stone to see what it's like.

“Senior football is more physical and aggressive as well as being quicker.”

On his attributes, he said: “I think I am very versatile, high energy, up and down, I can make runs in behind and chip in with goals.

“I can play in different positions defensively and offensively. I prefer left back or left wing back or playing in midfield.

“The manager has made me feel really comfortable and helped me settle in.

“The lads have been welcoming too and the training is top – high quality.”

Stags head out to Ireland for a pre-season training camp in the middle of this month and McAdam said: “Ireland will be a good opportunity to get to know everyone even more.

“It will be good for team bonding as well as getting some game time and fitness.

“Our aim as a team will be pushing to get in the Championship and as a player to play as many games as I can.”