Two first half goals by hot shot Lewis Grabban saw Nottingham Forest claim all three points on Saturday afternoon as they defeated Ipswich Town 2-0 at the City Ground. Grabban’s two efforts had the Reds comfortably ahead at the interval and they were able to comfortably see the game out in the second half with relegation-threatened Ipswich failing to really lay a glove on them.

Match photographer Jez Tighe captured the best of the action with this gallery.