Nottingham Forest U18’s make it two wins from two

Nottingham Forest U18s ran out 3-1 winners at Burnley on Saturday to make it two wins from two in the league.

Goals from captain Riley Harbottle, Keith Asare and Jack Sherlock secured all three points for Gareth Holmes’ side as they continue to push leaders Sheffield Wednesday for top spot.

Forest took the lead just before half time when Harbottle haeded home.

It should have been two shortlt after when Asare missed a penalty.

Burnley levelled on 62 minutes when Edon Pruti headed home at the back post.

But Forest went ahead again when Asare chipped the ball over the keeper with a neat finish.

And the game was made safe when Sherlock slotted home after rounding the keeper.