Nottingham Forest transfer window: Football Manager simulation predicts Nottingham Forest will sign this Juventus player in a loan which could lead to £50m transfer
That is according to a Football Manager simulation – run by OLBG – which predicts the Brazilian midfielder will be coming to the City Ground for the rest of the season.
The deal for the Juve star could then turn into a £50m permanent transfer in the summer.
He has been capped 18 times by the Brazil national team and is well known in England after his spell at Aston Villa.
Forest are also being tipped to shell out £25m to bring creative midfielder Tom Fellows from West Bromwich Albion.
Fellows has been a standout player for the Baggies in recent months and has received plenty of interest from Premier League sides, with the likes of Everton and Crystal Palace also said keen to secure his signature.
Two more players will join Forest this month with the South American theme continuing.
Argentinian winger Tomas Cuello (24), will join for £5 million from from Athletico Paranese, while defender Gaston Benedetti will arrive from Estudiantes for £4.2 million.
Defender Harry Toffolo will be moved out with a transfer to Middlesbrough for £3 million being predicted.
The Championship side will also take Odysseas Vlachodimos on loan, with Willy Boly heading to Galatasary for £1 million.
