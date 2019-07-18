Nottingham Forest to send U23 side to Mansfield Town friendly

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that they will be sending an U23 side to face Mansfield Town in a pre-season friendly at One Call Stadium on Tuesday 23 July (7.45pm).

The match will see The Reds' youngsters take on John Dempster's first team as Forest make some slight alterations to their pre-season schedule.

Mansfield Town say they will issue full refunds to fans who no longer want to attend the match as a result of this change, and can return their match ticket(s) to the ticket office at One Call Stadium in exchange for reimbursement.

Meanwhile, ticket prices for the friendly are £10 adults and £5 for concessions and can be purchased online via www.stagstickets.co.uk or at the ticket office at One Call Stadium on the day of the match.