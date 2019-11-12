Nottingham Forest target could be heading to China, while Leeds may lose loan stars and Harris is favourite to replace Warnock -- plus the rest of Tuesday’s Championship rumours

Here are all the latest transfer rumours and news snippets from clubs in the Sky Bet Championship, as reported by media outlets up and down the country.

One-time Nottingham Forest target, Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, could be set for a big-money move in January, with a switch to the Chinese Super League being tipped as a possibility, rather than a return to West Bromwich Albion. (Shields Gazette)

Football pundit Noel Whelan has revealed his concerns that Leeds United could lose Jack Clarke, Eddie Nketiah and Ben White in January, with their respective clubs able to activate recall clauses in their loan deals should they wish to. (Football Insider)

Ex-Millwall manager Neil Harris is the bookies’ firm favourite to take the Cardiff City job after Neil Warnock left the Bluebirds by mutual consent on Monday afternoon. (Sky Bet)

Turkish side Trabzonspor are looking to escalate their interest in Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye, and are believed to have now contacted the club in an attempt to secure a January loan deal. (Sport Witness)

Luton Town manager Graeme Jones has claimed his team can’t rely on star player Izzy Brown for the whole season, and that he’ll be looking to strengthen his squad considerably in January. (The 72)

Middlesbrough are said to be preparing to move back in for Fleetwood Town winger Wes Burns, who has been described as ‘outstanding’ by his manager Joey Barton this season. (Football League World)

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is looking to snap up Genk striker Mbwana Samatta, whom he previously attempted to sign for Sheffield Wednesday. (HITC)

Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne has been forced to withdraw from the Zimbabwe national team for the international break, citing ‘unforeseen medical grounds’ for the decision. (BBC Sport)