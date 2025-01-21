Nottingham Forest submit bid for Brentford striker, while Brazilian defender agrees new City Ground contract

Sky Sports are reporting Nottingham Forest have made a bid for Yoane Wissa of Brentford.

Brentford are expected to reject this bid out of hand and are not keen to sell. The offer is understood to have been lower than £22m - far short of their valuation of the forward.

Wissa is one of Forest's top targets and they were interested in him last summer.

Nuno Espirito Santo is looking to add attacking reinforcements with his side third in the table, six points behind leaders Liverpool having won seven of their last eight Premier League outings.

West Ham have previously been linked with a move for Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi but he will not be allowed to depart the City Ground unless a replacement is found.

Meanwhile, centre-back Murillo has agreed in principle a new four-year contract which would keep him at the City Ground until 2029.

The 22-year-old joined Forest from Brazilian club Corinthians in August 2023 on a five-year deal for a reported fee of about £15m.

He has become a key player for the club and been offered a new contract.

Murillo received his first call-up to the Brazil squad for their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign in November, but was an unused substitute in draws against Venezuela and Uruguay.