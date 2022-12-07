Nottingham Forest striker Will Swan is loving life on loan at neighbours Mansfield Town

The 22-year-old has a brief taste of EFL football at Port Vale last season but is really hitting his stride with the Stags and got up well to score a superb far post header in Saturday' 2-1 win over Colchester.

“It is my second loan and second time playing in the league, but my first one wasn't quite as successful. It just didn't really work out. So I am happy things are going much better this time around,” he said.

“It is important for me with where I am in my career that I get this experience and it's been a big help for me. I am enjoying it and I think I'm playing pretty well, so I can't complain.

Will Swan - enjoying a productive loan spell with the Stags

“We like to play football here and no one is selfish. It is a very unselfish team and everyone plays for each other. So it's working well for me.

“There is a lot of quality in the full backs, putting good crosses in. And having (George) Maris and Laps (George Lapslie) behind me makes my life easier.”

Swan hauled Stags level against Colchester before Lucas Akins bagged a 93th minute winner and Swan said: “It was an important result to get back to winning at home and we showed a lot of character to come back from behind. It was a good team performance and everyone was buzzing.

“We've not been on the best of runs so that was just what we needed to pick everyone up again and hopefully start a run of better form.

“You can't beat a late winner like that. It would have been nice to win 3-0 in the first half and put it to bed but it's always good to get a goal like that in the last minute.”

On Swan's equaliser, he said: “It was a good cross from Elliott (Hewitt), I don't want to take away from that.

“I was watching it the whole way and never thought the centre half was going to get to it.

“I just tried to get it anywhere on target. I have not scored many headers in my career – I am not known for it. But I am happy to take what I can get.

“I am happy having scored seven goals, but as a striker you always want to be scoring as many as you can so I wouldn't say I was satisfied.”

Swan is particularly enjoying being under manager Nigel Clough with his cast experience as a top class forward to draw on.

“It is good playing under him and training under him because, as a striker, he has lots of knowledge and tips he can give me that maybe other coaches couldn't, who have played in different positions in their careers,” he said.