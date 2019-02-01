Nottingham Forest sign Swedish international Alexander Milosevic

Nottingham Forest have signed Swedish international Alexander Milosevic.

The central defender moves to The City Ground on a permanent 18-month deal.

Milosevic, who has represented his county on five occasions, started his career at his boyhood club AIK before signing for Besiktas.

After loan spells in the German Bundesliga with Hannover 96 and Darmstadt 98, the defender moved back to his native country and signed a deal with AIK in February last year as they lifted the Swedish top-flight title last season.