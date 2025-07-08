Nottingham Forest sell Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United for £55m with PSV winger touted as replacement target

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 8th Jul 2025, 16:15 BST
Anthony Elanga has joined Newcastle United in a fee which could rise to £55m.placeholder image
Anthony Elanga has joined Newcastle United in a fee which could rise to £55m.
Nottingham Forest have sold Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United for £52m.

The Swede has travelled to Newcastle to complete a medical with the deal – which could rise to £55m with incentive add ons – expected to be completed this week.

Elanga scored six goals and produced 11 assists to help guide Forest to seventh place last season. But Forest missed out on Champions League qualification after a dip in results at the end of the season, while Newcastle have qualified for next season’s competition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elanga joined Forest from Manchester United on a five-year-deal in 2023.

Forest are now said to be interested in Belgium’s Johan Bakayoko as Elanga’s replacement.

Bakayoko has impressed this season at PSV and would cost around £30m.

Related topics:Nottingham ForestNewcastle UnitedNewcastleChampions LeagueBelgium

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice