Nottingham Forest sell Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United for £55m with PSV winger touted as replacement target
The Swede has travelled to Newcastle to complete a medical with the deal – which could rise to £55m with incentive add ons – expected to be completed this week.
Elanga scored six goals and produced 11 assists to help guide Forest to seventh place last season. But Forest missed out on Champions League qualification after a dip in results at the end of the season, while Newcastle have qualified for next season’s competition.
Elanga joined Forest from Manchester United on a five-year-deal in 2023.
Forest are now said to be interested in Belgium’s Johan Bakayoko as Elanga’s replacement.
Bakayoko has impressed this season at PSV and would cost around £30m.
