Nottingham Forest sack Chris Hughton

Nottingham Forest have sacked Chris Hughton following the club’s dire start to the season.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 9:39 am
Updated Thursday, 16th September 2021, 9:42 am
Despair for Chris Hughton after another defeats leads to his sacking by Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Forest were beaten 2-0 at home to Middlesborough to leave them bottom of the Championship table.

They are yet to win a league match this season and have lost six of their seven fixtures.

Steven Reid will take temporary charge of the first team as interim head coach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A club statement said: “Nottingham Forest can confirm that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as first team manager.

“The club would like to place on record its’ appreciation for Chris’s efforts.

"Chris joined the club in a difficult period for everyone in football and around the world and we thank him for the way he has conducted himself during his tenure.

"The search for the permanent successor has begun and the club will update supporters in due course.

"The club would like to wish Chris all the best in his future career.”

Chris HughtonNottingham Forest