Nottingham Forest sack Chris Hughton

Despair for Chris Hughton after another defeats leads to his sacking by Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Forest were beaten 2-0 at home to Middlesborough to leave them bottom of the Championship table.

They are yet to win a league match this season and have lost six of their seven fixtures.

Steven Reid will take temporary charge of the first team as interim head coach.

A club statement said: “Nottingham Forest can confirm that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as first team manager.

“The club would like to place on record its’ appreciation for Chris’s efforts.

"Chris joined the club in a difficult period for everyone in football and around the world and we thank him for the way he has conducted himself during his tenure.

"The search for the permanent successor has begun and the club will update supporters in due course.