Nottingham Forest’s unbeaten home run ends, despite taking lead

Nottingham Forest saw their unbeaten home record come to an end on Saturday as Norwich City were 2-1 winners at the City Ground.

Lewis Grabban fired Forest in front after only five minutes but Norwich soon grew into the game and had chances before the break to draw level.

They had to wait until an hour had passed before they did equalise, Timm Klose heading past Pantilimon. Then, in the 84th minute, Klose scored once again, smashing home from close range to give his side all three points.

Forest started strongly, full of confidence after their win over Middlesbrough last time out, and in only the fifth minute they took the lead. Joao Carvalho scooped a ball over the Norwich back line and it found Lewis Grabban free just outside the six-yard box, with the former Bournemouth man volleying first time past keeper Tim Krul.

Almost ten minutes later, Forest nearly doubled their advantage. Joe Lolley did brilliantly to control a ball out on the left wing and he cut inside thanks to a mazy run, before smashing a shot against the frame of the goal with Krul well beaten.

Norwich began to grow more and more into the contest and in the 23rd minute they also hit the woodwork.

odd Cantwell did brilliantly to release Onel Hernandez with a lovely reverse ball and Hernandez’s shot from just inside the area had Pantilimon beaten but deflected away off the far post.

The visitors continued to put the Reds under pressure and Marco Stiepermann should have done better with a chance from close range, which he somehow managed to put wide of the goal after Jamal Lewis had picked him out with a low pass.

Norwich went into the break still trailing but they continued to put pressure on Forest in the early stages of the second period. Cantwell saw his cross-cum-shot cleared away before Jordan Rhodes driven effort from distance was parried wide by Pantilimon.

The Canaries eventually got their reward on the hour mark. A free kick from the left of the area was whipped into the area by Moritz Leitner and Timm Klose was on hand to glance the ball into the net with his head.

The visitors continued to enjoy the better of the second half, and they had put Forest under severe pressure with a string of dangerous set pieces. It was from one of those set pieces, with six minutes remaining, that Norwich took the lead. A corner in found Rhodes who saw his header saved by Pantilimon but Klose was on the spot ready to smash in the rebound from a matter of yards.

With the last attack of the game, Matty Cash directed a header comfortably wide of the post as the Reds tasted defeat at the City Ground for the first time this season.

FOREST XI (4-2-3-1): Pantilimon (GK); Darikwa, Hefele, Fox, Osborn; Colback, Watson ©; Dias (Soudani 86’), Carvalho (Cash 61’), Lolley (Goncalves 70’); Grabban.

SUBS NOT USED: Steele (GK), Guedioura, Dawson, Janko.

NORWICH CITY XI: Krul (GK), Zimmermann, Leitner, Rhodes, Lewis, Klose, Stiepermann (Vrancic 80’), Hernandez (Buendia 77’), Tettey ©, Cantwell (Trybull 90’) , Aarons.

SUBS NOT USED: McGovern, Godfrey, Srbeny, Thompson.

REFEREE: Keith Stroud.

ATTENDANCE: 29,427 (1,993 away).